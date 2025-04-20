Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Drops By 19.7%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,700 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 438,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 351.7 days.

Proximus Price Performance

Shares of BGAOF stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Proximus has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

