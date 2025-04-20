Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Drops By 19.7%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,700 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 438,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 351.7 days.
Proximus Price Performance
Shares of BGAOF stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Proximus has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40.
About Proximus
