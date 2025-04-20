Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,051,200 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35,256.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCZF opened at $9.00 on Friday. Banco BPM has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

