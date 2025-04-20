AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Up 35.5% in March

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the March 15th total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
AUO Price Performance
AUO stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. AUO has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 0.67.
AUO Company Profile
