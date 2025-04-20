AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Up 35.5% in March

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the March 15th total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AUO Price Performance

AUO stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. AUO has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 0.67.

AUO Company Profile

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

