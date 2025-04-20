Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 663,700 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 914,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,637.0 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

BBAJF opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.01.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

