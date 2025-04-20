Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 663,700 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 914,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,637.0 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance
BBAJF opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.01.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
