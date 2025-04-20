Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 32,086 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,298,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,086 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises approximately 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.19% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $54,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,994.62. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.