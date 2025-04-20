Trajan Wealth LLC Has $705,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Trajan Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 158,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Blackstone by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 53,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 28,103 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,434,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Blackstone by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 30,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $160.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.72.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $130.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.13 and a 200-day moving average of $164.85. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 158.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. The trade was a 0.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.