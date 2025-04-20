Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.1 %

MDT opened at $82.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average is $87.41. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

