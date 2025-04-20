Sharpepoint LLC Buys New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Sharpepoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000. GE Vernova comprises about 2.5% of Sharpepoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.13.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $322.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.15. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.11 and a 1 year high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.