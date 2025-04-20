Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,897,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 96,211 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Amphenol worth $201,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Amphenol by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 703.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.73.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on APH. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

