Trajan Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $98.88 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $159.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.12%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

