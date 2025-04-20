Norinchukin Bank The Decreases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $103.29 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. HSBC upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $156.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

