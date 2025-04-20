7,398 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Transce3nd LLC

Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.46.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

