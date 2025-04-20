Ossiam Buys 29,706 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 232.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $433,374,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,475 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,866,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,892 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 8,324.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 655,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after acquiring an additional 647,758 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,683,000 after purchasing an additional 558,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $112.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $166.74.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $94,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 183,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,833,547.58. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 491,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,959,600. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,037,307 shares of company stock valued at $280,842,374 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. HSBC raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.94.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

