Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 118.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 298,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 46.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $196.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.92 and a 200-day moving average of $216.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.15.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

