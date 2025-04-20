Zacks Investment Management Has $499,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,352,932,000 after purchasing an additional 55,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,349,000 after buying an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,958,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $637,125,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,220,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $356,607,000 after buying an additional 45,867 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $320,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $135.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

