Capital World Investors Raises Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,173 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $438,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total value of $313,099.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,818,050.22. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $333.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $288.95 and a 52-week high of $422.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.98 and a 200-day moving average of $374.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

