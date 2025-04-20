Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,065,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.65% of Prologis worth $641,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis
In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Stock Up 1.6 %
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prologis Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. CJS Securities cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.32.
View Our Latest Research Report on PLD
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.