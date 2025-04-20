Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $25,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Citigroup set a $330.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.72.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $251.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.71.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

