IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 4.2% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $1,929,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 451.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 55,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 45,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $306.12 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $210.71 and a twelve month high of $308.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.32 and its 200 day moving average is $258.56. The company has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

