Seaview Investment Managers LLC Takes $410,000 Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

JEPQ stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5407 dividend. This represents a $6.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.31%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

