Transce3nd LLC Makes New $986,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.93.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $463.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $452.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.52. The company has a market cap of $108.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

