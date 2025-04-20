Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Short Interest Update

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,640,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 25,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $357,265.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,224.50. The trade was a 36.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $2,044,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,549,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,330.09. The trade was a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,214,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254,137 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,954,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,046,000 after buying an additional 7,989,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,817,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,096,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $14,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of PTEN opened at $6.10 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -12.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTEN. Raymond James cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

