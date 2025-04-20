Short Interest in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Drops By 19.5%

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precipio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.68% of Precipio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Precipio Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRPO opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.04. Precipio has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

About Precipio

Precipio ( NASDAQ:PRPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.97). Precipio had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million.

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

