Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Short Interest Update

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,570,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 16,640,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins sold 23,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $32,952.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,935.24. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,650 shares of company stock valued at $50,944. Corporate insiders own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quantum-Si

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 53.6% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 244,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 85,209 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of QSI stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Quantum-Si has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $210.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

QSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bankshares set a $3.65 target price on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

