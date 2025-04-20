Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Red Cat in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Red Cat

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Cat

Red Cat Stock Down 1.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCAT. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,643,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Red Cat by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,505,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 207,727 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Red Cat by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Red Cat by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

RCAT stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. Red Cat has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $440.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Red Cat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.