Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RCAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Red Cat in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.
Red Cat Stock Down 1.0 %
RCAT stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. Red Cat has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $440.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.34.
Red Cat Company Profile
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
