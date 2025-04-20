Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $21.77 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. Ventas accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $21,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 18.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 11.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 11.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,252,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,070,000 after purchasing an additional 128,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,557,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,261,000 after purchasing an additional 599,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $71.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,010.53%.

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,373. The trade was a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $27,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,098,153. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,778 shares of company stock worth $20,934,891. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

