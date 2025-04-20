PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,011,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,609 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.57% of PACCAR worth $313,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at $612,129.15. This trade represents a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $636,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,929.63. This trade represents a 86.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.81. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $118.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Melius upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.59.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

