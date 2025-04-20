Curi RMB Capital LLC Sells 44,135 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Curi RMB Capital LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,135 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,340,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,923,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 247.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $148.34 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

