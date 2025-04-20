Capital Research Global Investors Has $250.20 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,907,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,534 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.48% of Omnicom Group worth $250,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Up 2.7 %

OMC opened at $73.16 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.39.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.