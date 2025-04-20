MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income Sells 478 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 220,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 141,705 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 29,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,882.7% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 129,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,649,000 after buying an additional 126,575 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $86.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

