Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of Onsemi worth $35,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Onsemi from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Onsemi from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.12. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

