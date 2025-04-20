First Trust Advisors LP Sells 472,014 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,077,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 472,014 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.72% of Onsemi worth $194,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.12. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $80.08.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.52.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

