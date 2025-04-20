Curi RMB Capital LLC Has $8.87 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Curi RMB Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.79.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $208.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.25 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.50.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

