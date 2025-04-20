TFJ Management LLC Buys Shares of 284,482 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

TFJ Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 284,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,145,000. ACV Auctions accounts for 5.5% of TFJ Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $14.28 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.77 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 766,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,578.98. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $5,342,139.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,821,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,277,100.62. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,849,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

