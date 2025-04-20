Mirova Boosts Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Mirova grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $143,113,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,034,000 after buying an additional 632,523 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,117,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,139,000 after buying an additional 294,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,843,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,231,000 after purchasing an additional 168,605 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock opened at $160.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.82. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $178.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $557,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,985.44. This trade represents a 26.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $31,929.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,811.18. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,562,649. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

