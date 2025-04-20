Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,248 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Intel Company Profile



Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

