Mirova Invests $1.32 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,162 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.36.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. This represents a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,872.02. This trade represents a 42.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.