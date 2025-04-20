Mirova Purchases 1,863 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mirova raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $54.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.18. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently -71.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.57.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,645.99. This trade represents a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 43,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,580. This represents a 11.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

