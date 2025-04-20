Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 6,900 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $40,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $430,674,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $239,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10,336.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,681,000 after purchasing an additional 454,711 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,074,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,177,000 after purchasing an additional 124,822 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Argus lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.61.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $357.75 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $460.00. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $357.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

