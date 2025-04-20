Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 188,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Avantor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AVTR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

AVTR opened at $15.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $86,019.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,788.12. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

