Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,389 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 34.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $267.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $365.88. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.56 and its 200-day moving average is $301.60.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $343.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.25.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

