iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after buying an additional 1,028,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after buying an additional 655,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,773,000 after acquiring an additional 643,669 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $96.30 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.18. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

