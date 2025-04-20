Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Biohaven by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Biohaven by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 32,700 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,320,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,707,798.37. This represents a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Trading Up 9.2 %

NYSE:BHVN opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.33. Biohaven Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.29). On average, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BHVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on Biohaven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHVN

About Biohaven

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.