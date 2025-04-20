Pharmaceutical Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 17th

Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pfizer, and AbbVie are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of companies that research, develop, manufacture, and market medicinal drugs and treatments. Their value often depends on factors such as clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, and the overall demand for innovative therapies, making them a key component of the healthcare sector’s investment landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $117.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $852.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,824,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,171. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $830.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $820.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $808.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NYSE NVO traded down $4.55 on Thursday, hitting $58.33. 23,921,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average of $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $261.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $5.41 on Thursday, reaching $159.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,871,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,947,507. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.40 and its 200 day moving average is $155.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

AMGN stock traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $277.52. 2,915,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE TMO traded down $4.69 on Thursday, hitting $432.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,173. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $409.85 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $502.59 and its 200 day moving average is $536.26. The firm has a market cap of $163.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.33. 32,690,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,394,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.00. 3,540,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971,564. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The firm has a market cap of $309.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

