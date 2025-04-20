Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Short Interest Up 39.0% in March

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the March 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pentair from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Pentair Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PNR opened at $80.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Pentair has a 52 week low of $72.63 and a 52 week high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.95 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.