Transce3nd LLC Invests $4.90 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Transce3nd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 291,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,904,000 after purchasing an additional 24,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 12,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.68 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average of $94.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

