Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,523.80. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SSD opened at $147.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.73. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.