JBF Capital Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.8% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $973.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $954.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $893.08. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50. The company has a market capitalization of $416.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.38.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

