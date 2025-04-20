Transce3nd LLC Takes $636,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $242.47 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.41 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The company has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.8888 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

