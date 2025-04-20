Norinchukin Bank The Increases Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 138,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 105,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,212,000 after purchasing an additional 465,832 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,053,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,233,000 after buying an additional 239,773 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.65.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

